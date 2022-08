Hyderabad: No water supply for 36 hrs in these areas from Aug 16

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) on Friday said that over 3.5 lakh residents under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits will be affected by the disruption of water supply for 36 hours beginning August 16.

The interruption in water supply will impact households availing potable water through the Krishna supply chain. The water supply will be interrupted for completing electric work and flyover construction being undertaken as part of the Strategic Road Development Project (SRDP).

The areas likely to be affected by the interupption in water supply include Miralam, Kishanbagh, Al Jubail Colony, Santhosh Nagar, Vinay Nagar, Saidabad, Chanchalguda, Asmangadh, Yakutpura, Madannapet, Mahabub Mansion, Riyasat Nagar, Aliyabad, Balapur, Boggula Kunta, Afzalgunj, Narayanguda, Adikmet Shivam, Nallakunta, Chilkalguda, Dilsukhnagar, Bongulur, and Manneguda.

Apart from the aforementioned areas, a few other areas will face water shortage between 10: 00 AM to 1:00PM on August 16.

The areas to be affected are under the purview of reservoirs at Balapur, Maisaram, Barkas, Shastripuram, Bandlaguda, Mehdipatnam, Karwan, Langar Houz, Kakatiya Nagar, Humayun Nagar, Tallagadda, Asifnagar, MES, Shaikpet, OU Colony, Toli Chowki, Mallepally, Vijayanagar Colony, Bojagutta, Chintal Basthi, Jiyaguda, Red HIlls, Secretariat, Old MLA Quarteres, Allah Banda, Gagan Mahal, Himayatnagar, Mekalamandi, Bholakpur, Jubilee Hills, Film Nagar, Prashasan Nagar, Tattikhana, Tarnaka, Lalapet, Bouddha Nagar, Marredpally, Control Room, Railways, MES, Cantonment, Prakash Nagar, Patigadda, Hasmatpet, Ferozguda, Goutham Nagar, Sahebnagar, Vaishali Nagar, BN Reddy Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Auto Nagar, Maruthi Nagar, Mehndra Hills, Sainikpuri, Maulali, Velugu Gutta, Ramantapur, Uppal, Nacharam, Habsiguda, Chiluka Nagar, Beerappa Gadda, ,Snehapuri, Kailasgiri, Devendranagar, Gachibowli, Madhapur, Ayyappa Society, Kavuri Hills, Madhuban, Durga Nagar, Budwel, Suleman Nagar, Golden Heights, 9 Number, Hyderguda, Rajendranagar, Upparpally, MM Pahadi, Chintalmet, Kishanbagh, Gandhamguda, Manikonda, Narsingi, Kismatpur, Boduppal, Mallikarjuna Nagar, Manikchand, Chengicherla, Bharatnagar, Peerzadiguda, Meerpet, Lenin Nagar, Badangpet, Dharmasai, and Turkayamjal.

The HMWSSB has announced such an intervention for the first time since the beginning of Monsoon this year.

“We will arrange as many tankers as possible for the consumers and ensure they make additional trips so that nobody is inconvenienced,” HMWSSB director projects-II, P Ravi Kumar, was quoted as saying by the Times of India.