Noise pollution affecting patients across hospitals in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Noise pollution negatively affects the mental well-being of vulnerable groups, particularly the elderly, pregnant women, patients, and children.

The class 10 students of Focus School at Purani Haveli in Hyderabad highlighted the impact of noise pollution on the patients in hospitals located from Shah Ali Banda to Pathergatti during the religious and political processions.

ASEEM (Association for Socio-Economic Empowerment of the Marginalized) and Focus High School organised a round-table meeting on “Noise Pollution and Its Impact on Different Vulnerable Groups” at the Focus School in Hyderabad’s Old City on Saturday, December 7.

The participants discussed the importance of fostering meaningful dialogue with community leaders, government departments, and NGOs to mobilize action against noise pollution and its detrimental effects.

A group of 10 students conducted a survey, documented cases, and prepared a map showing how noise pollution at different locations across Hyderabad, including hospitals, affected people. The students recorded sound levels at various locations, which revealed high levels of noise in areas like Edi Bazar, Alijah Kotla, Shahali Banda, and Charminar due to several factors.

The students gathered testimonials from their peers and locals who were facing health issues due to noise pollution.

DCP south zone, Hyderabad, IPS Sneha Mehra, who was the chief guest, commended the practical efforts undertaken by the students and Focus School and appreciated ASEEM’s role in encouraging students to address a societal issue like noise pollution.

Mehra explained that the police had issued guidelines to all function halls, prohibiting music systems, DJs, and Baja parties unless permitted by the department as per regulations.

She emphasised the importance of community participation and the need to raise awareness about the harmful impacts of noise pollution, especially on patients in hospitals across Hyderabad.

She also discussed the police department’s initiative to ban the use of DJ music during the festivals to curb noise pollution in the city.

Correspondent of Focus Group of Schools, Mujahid Hussain stressed that noise pollution negatively affected the mental well-being of vulnerable groups, particularly the elderly, and children, and that society and residents of Hyderabad deserved to be free from such disturbances.

He appreciated the students’ initiative and urged students to advocate for the cause and engage with government officials to resolve the pressing issue.

The meet on noise pollution was attended by philanthropist Ahmed Ali Khan, social activist Azhar Maqsosi (Hunger Has No Religion), architect N Praveen Pingali, Hyderabad based environmental activist Dr Lubna Sarwath, and president of ASEEM, Ali Asghar.