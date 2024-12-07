Hyderabad: DGP inaugurates cutting-edge cyber shield lab at TGPA

Hyderabad: Telangana’s director general of police (DGP) Dr Jitendar inaugurated the Cyber Shield Lab at RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy (TGPA) on Saturday, December 7,

The state-of-the-art facility is designed to prepare police officers to combat cybercrime using advanced tools and the latest technologies.

The cyber shield lab aims to impart essential skills in tackling evolving cyber threats, and well-equipped new officers to handle complex challenges in the digital landscape. It stands as a testament to Telangana Police’s commitment to staying ahead in the fight against cyber fraud and crimes.

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr Jitendar emphasized the significance of technology in modern policing and urged officers to leverage this new facility to enhance their capabilities.

With the cyber shield lab now operational, Telangana Police takes a significant step forward in ensuring a safer digital environment for its citizens.