Hyderabad: Numaish to reopen on Feb 25; traffic restrictions below

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s most awaited annual extravaganza, the 45-day All India Industrial Exhibition, popularly called Numaish, is likely to reopen for people to visit from tomorrow.

Numaish will be conducted from 4 pm to 10:30 pm on weekdays and 4 pm to 11 pm on weekends. As per the norm, the Exhibition will be held at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally and is expected to witness significant crowds from the city of Hyderabad.

Besides daily sanitisation, vaccination status of all the stall owners will be checked. There will be a strict no-mask, no-entry policy with patrolling to ensure conformity with COVID protocol.

With health authorities declaring that the third phase of the COVID-19 pandemic is over in the state, All India Industrial Exhibition Society, the organisers of the annual event, has planned to resume ‘Numaish’ from February 25.

It was abruptly shut down a day after inauguration on January 6 due to surge in COVID-19 cases.

About 10,000 people had visited the exhibition when authorities ordered All India Industrial Exhibition Society (AIIES) to close it.

A visitor speaking to Siasat.com shared her views upon reopening after the abrupt closure of Numaish. Sania Amrin who has been a visitor every year says, “I am very much excited for the re-opening of the Numaish this year. My family and I always prepare ourselves 15 days in advance before January 1 of every year. We plan what all we need to shop; we save money for those 45 days which is worth the wait.”

Numaish first began during the rule of Hyderabad’s last Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan in the year 1938. The first exhibition event witnessed 100 stalls and was organized at the Public Gardens by a group of Osmania University graduate students. Later the venue was shifted to Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, which is its present venue.

The exhibition usually starts from January 1 every year and goes on till February 15. Numaish represents a wide variety of products alluring every visitor and selling all kinds of items, ranging from consumer durables and clothes to crockery, toys and the city’s best street food. About two thousand stalls from different states are established in this exhibition.

45 days traffic restrictions for Numaish 2022

In view of the 81th All India Industrial Exhibition (Numaish) at Nampally, Hyderabad city police issued traffic restrictions from February 25 to March 31 from 4 pm to 11 pm to facilitate proper control and regulation of vehicular traffic.

TSRTC district buses, private buses and heavy vehicles coming from S.A. Bazaar and Jambagh intending to go towards Nampally side would be diverted at M.J. Market towards Abids. Similarly, TSRTC district buses, private buses, and heavy vehicles coming from Police Control Room and Basheer Bagh intending to go towards Nampally would be diverted at A.R. Petrol Pump and BJR Statue towards Abids.

Heavy and light goods vehicles coming from Begum Bazar Chatri and intending to go towards Malakunta would be diverted at the Alaska junction towards Darussalam and Ek Minar. Nampally and vehicles coming from Darussalam (Goshamahal Road) intending to go towards Afzalgunj or Abids would be diverted at Alaska towards Begum Bazar, City College, Nayapul.

Meanwhile, heavy and light goods vehicles including RTC buses coming from Moosa Bowli/Bahadurpura side intending to go towards Nampally would be diverted at City College towards Nayapool and M.J. Market.

Police requested the general public to take alternate routes and avail the public transport system like RTC Buses and metro rail services to avoid traffic congestion and parking problems.