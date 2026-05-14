Hyderabad nurse held in Rs 9 crore kidnapping plot

Hyderabad: A nurse who plotted the kidnapping of her ex-boyfriend for Rs 9 crore was arrested in Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 13.

The accused was identified as Payam Mounika, 25. According to the police, she met the victim, Nikhil, 26, at a pub in Hyderabad. They grew closer and entered a live-in relationship, which continued for over a year. Mounika gathered information about Nikhil’s financial status and filed a case of cheating against him at the Gachibowli police station.

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However, Nikhil secured a bail due to lack of evidence, and the accused held a grudge against him for breaking up. She demanded money from him to withdraw the case, but he refused. Enraged over the refusal, she plotted to kidnap him and extort money.

Along with the gang, she abducted Nikhil’s friend Mahesh and businessman Sai Srikanth, extorting Rs 13.60 lakh.

Based on a complaint by Sri Kanth, the Banjara Hills police registered a case against Mounika and six others, including Rowdy Sheeter Anwar, 60, Sunkari Prasad Doddi, 56, Mareneni Raju, 48, Kanakam Sudheer of Khammam, Nagaraju of Polkampally, and John, a resident of Alwal.

Fake firearms were recovered from the accused. Police said further investigation is underway.