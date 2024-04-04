Hyderabad: ‘Office Bubbles’ launched at these three metro stations

Hyderabad: The L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) has announced the launch of ‘Office Bubbles’, secure, remote co-working spaces strategically located within three of its metro stations.

This initiative marks a first-of-its-kind offering in the Indian urban transport sector, catering to the rising demand for flexible workspaces in the city, the company said in a press release.

The company said that the bubbles have been launched “recognising the growing demand for flexible workspaces.”

“This innovative model provides companies with the opportunity to establish strategically located satellite offices across the city, leveraging Hyderabad’s extensive metro network for seamless connectivity,” it added.

L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) said that ‘Trendz Workspace’, a commercial office space operator, is the first mover to capitalize on this offering, leasing a substantial 10,000 square feet of space across prime locations like HITEC City, Durgam Cheruvu, and Madhapur metro stations.

‘Office Bubbles’ within metro stations offer a compelling proposition for businesses seeking a modern and efficient work environment with the added benefit of exceptional connectivity, L&T said.

Space options

These ‘Office Bubbles’ are available in a variety of sizes based on the client’s needs with units ranging from 1750 sq. ft. (accommodating 2 units) spread across 49 typical metro stations to larger spaces between 5,000 sq. ft. and 30,000 sq. ft. available at 8 non-typical stations.

“Whether you require a bare shell, warm shell, or a fully furnished plug-and-play space, L&TMRHL offers flexible options of customization to meet specific requirements,” it added.

The press release further said that the prime locations of these bubbles establish a presence at high-traffic metro stations, “enhancing brand visibility and accessibility.”

“One can benefit from the constant flow of commuters within the stations, creating potential networking and business development opportunities,” it further said.