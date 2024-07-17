Hyderabad: OGH surgeons perform liver transplantation on toddler

Part of mother's liver transplanted into the child

Photo of Vivek Bhoomi Vivek Bhoomi|   Published: 17th July 2024 11:32 pm IST
The surgeons at the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) successfully perform liver transplantation on a three-year-old boy on July 3 and discharge him on Tuesday.
Aditya with his mother Amala in stable condition after the liver transplantation at OGH.

Hyderabad: Surgeons at the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) have successfully performed a liver transplantation procedure on a three-year-old boy on July 3 and discharged him on Tuesday.

Aditya, a resident of Kondavanamala village of Konijerla mandal in Khammam district, has been suffering from liver-related health issues since birth. His mother Amala offered part of her liver to be transplanted to her son.

A team of OGH surgeons led by Dr Madhusudhan involving surgeons in surgical gastroenterology and liver transplantation successfully performed the procedure. Both the child and the mother were in stable condition as they were discharged.

The surgeons at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) have performed 30 liver transplantations on patients including 8 children.

