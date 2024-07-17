Hyderabad: OGH surgeons perform liver transplantation on toddler

Hyderabad: Surgeons at the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) have successfully performed a liver transplantation procedure on a three-year-old boy on July 3 and discharged him on Tuesday.

Aditya, a resident of Kondavanamala village of Konijerla mandal in Khammam district, has been suffering from liver-related health issues since birth. His mother Amala offered part of her liver to be transplanted to her son.

A team of OGH surgeons led by Dr Madhusudhan involving surgeons in surgical gastroenterology and liver transplantation successfully performed the procedure. Both the child and the mother were in stable condition as they were discharged.

The surgeons at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) have performed 30 liver transplantations on patients including 8 children.