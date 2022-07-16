Hyderabad: Old City residents demand replacement of iron electric poles

Hyderabad: Residents of the Old City, expressing their concerns over the increasing cases of electrocution of citizens during rains, demanded that the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) replace iron electric poles with cement poles to prevent accidents.

Talha Kaseri, a leader from Barkas on Saturday met the Divisional Engineer Electrical TSSPDCL, Operation Charminar (City – III) Lingaiah at Nayapul Electricity office and briefed him about the problems faced by residents of Barkas, Salala and nearby localities.

“Two days ago a man got electrocuted and died in the Salala area of Chandrayangutta. Several representations were made to the TSSPDCL authorities about the problem due to the presence of iron poles in localities and no action was initiated to replace it,” he complained.

Talha Kaseri, demanded the officials immediately sanction the budget and replace the iron poles. “During rains people who are going near the electrical poles are getting electrocuted and dying. It is a very grave situation and immediately the issue should be redressed,” he demanded.

Barkas corporator Abdul Wahad said on the direction of the AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi the local leaders of Barkas met the TSSPDCL officials.

Divisional Electrical Engineer, Lingaiah said on getting the representation an amount of Rs. 3 lakh is sanctioned. “I have asked the local officials to go to the spot and take necessary steps,” he said.

The leaders asked the public to immediately inform the TSSPDCL officials if they feel the Iron power poles near their houses are unsafe.