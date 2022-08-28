Hyderabad: Old City residents suffer as TSRTC suspends services on few routes

Hyderabad: After the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation withdrew bus services from different routes in the Old City, residents have been facing problems.

A student Ayesha Begum of Misrigunj complained that route number 70 was completely withdrawn about three years ago by the TSRTC authorities. “I now use an auto rickshaw to reach Hussainialam College and back. I am devoid of the concession student bus pass benefit which is provided by the government,” she said.

Route number 70 passed through the Shahalibanda, Fateh Darwaza, Misrigunj, Chunne ki Bathi, Gowshala Shama Talkies, Kalapather and end at Teegalkunta of Nawab Sahab Kunta covering a distance of five kilometres.

Similarly, the TSRTC withdrew bus number 178 from Charminar to Vattepally Nice Hotel, Roshan colony, Handicap colony etc. Mohd Ghouse, who works at a book stall in Koti stated, “My earnings are low and I got a bus pass to travel to work and back home every day. Now I am spending more on travel and unable to save any money.”

The bus services to Wadi – e Mustafa Shaheennagar, inhabited by poor residents, were withdrawn by the authorities forcing them to opt for private transport to reach their workplaces, schools, colleges or shops.

“At least we could save money for the travel of children as TSRTC has a free bus pass facility for children below 12 years. Now we pay to share an auto rickshaw or drop them at the nearest bus stop two kilometres away,” said Mohd Tajuddin Ahmed, a resident of Wadi e Mustafa.

Bus services on important routes in Yakutpura, Bagh e Jahara, Hassannagar, Pahadishareef, Aghapura, Mustaidpura and other places were withdrawn systematically.

It may be recalled that the TSRTC launched mini buses in the old city to smoothly traverse the narrow lanes. However, the buses are now more or less scrapped or shifted to other new areas of the city already covered by public transport like MMTS and Metro Rail, the local people of the Old City complain.

When contacted an official of the TSRTC said that the bus services were withdrawn in some areas of the Old City after a survey which showed low passenger occupancy and its related losses to the corporation.

“If anyone submits a representation, a survey will be done and if needed services restored,” he said.