Hyderabad: Olympain Nikhat Zareen thanks Shabbir Ali for support

Hyderabad: Olympian and boxing world champion Nikhat Zareen on Sunday, September 22, visited the Telangana government’s advisor (minority affairs) Mohammed Ali Shabbir at his residence in Jubilee Hills residence to express her gratitude for his support.

Nikhat Zareen was accompanied by her parents during her courtesy visit to Mohammed Ali Shabbir’s house. He congratulated her on being appointed as deputy superintendent of police (special police) in Telangana.

The olympian thanked Mohammed Ali Shabbir, for his efforts and role in the Telangana government’s decision.

Also Read Boxer Nikhat Zareen appointed as DSP, submits joining report to DGP

Mohammed Ali Shabbir praised the decision made by the Telangana government and said that the Congress-led government has a clear vision for the future of sports in the state.

The senior congress leader praised Revanth Reddy for his efforts in establishing a sports university set to open in the next academic year to produce Olympic-level athletes. He highlighted plans to bring in international coaches to train aspiring athletes, aiming to develop a world-class sports ecosystem and produce Olympic-level talent.