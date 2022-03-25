Hyderabad: One arrested for attempt to murder at Uppuguda

Hyderabad: The Chatrinaka police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly trying to kill another person at Lalithabagh, Uppaguda.

According to a press release from the police, the victim Shaikh Afroz (26), is a resident of Chandrayangutta. The accused Shaikh Ghouse (24), is a resident of Talabkatta. Both of them had a dispute on March 22, after which Ghouse attacked Afroz with a small knife, stabbing his hand and stomach.

After that, the accused escaped leaving Afroz injured.

After the offence transpired, Afroz filed a complaint against Ghouse at the Chatrinaka police station after that police nabbed him and charged him with IPC 307.

The arrest was made by M. Mahesh, sub-inspector of Chatrinaka police station, and Investigating officer of this case