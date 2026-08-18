Hyderabad: One dead, one injured in Bandlaguda accident

The accused, Kishanraj, was driving the car under the influence of alcohol and had a blood alcohol concentration of 40. He was taken into custody.

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A mangled car and bike after acident in Bandlaguda
A mangled car and bike after acident in Bandlaguda

Hyderabad: A man died while his son was injured in an accident in Hyderabad’s Bandlaguda on Tuesday, August 18, after a car rammed their bike.

The accident occurred near Shishu Mandir School in Rajendranagar, when the victim, Ramesh Reddy, was taking his 7-year-old son to his badminton class. While Reddy died on the spot, his son was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The accused, Kishanraj, was driving the car under the influence of alcohol and had a blood alcohol concentration of 40. He was taken into custody.

Subhan Bakery

Speaking to Siasat.com, Rajendranagar Police said, “The accident occurred at 5:30 am, and a case of death due to negligent driving has been registered under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the accused has been arrested.”

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