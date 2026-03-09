Hyderabad: One held for drunk driving, dragging man in hit and run case

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 9th March 2026 11:31 am IST
Representational image

Hyderabad: A man was arrested for drunk driving in Hyderabad and being involved in a hit-and-run case in Mailardevpally police limits on Sunday, March 8.

The victim was grievously injured after being dragged for 200 meters. The accident occurred near Palle Cheruvu at 1:30 AM when a speeding car rammed into a bike.

According to reports, four people were travelling on two bikes from Shadnagar to Charminar for shopping. The suspect, identified as Kishore, hit one of the bikes from behind and dragged the vehicle.

Following the accident, residents caught Kishore, thrashed him, before handing him over to the police. Speaking to Siasat.com, Mailardevpally police Station House Officer said, “The accused Kishore is a resident of Nagole, he was driving under the influence of alcohol and hit the bike at 1:30 AM.”

Kishore was arrested for rash and negligent driving under section 106 (1) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

