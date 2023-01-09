Hyderabad: One-time offer for 2000-2017 OU PG students to clear backlogs

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) has issued a one-time chance notification to former post-graduation students, who belong to the 2000-2017 batch to clear their backlogs.

Those having backlogs in post-graduation degrees of MA, MCom, MSc, MSW, MCom (IS), MLibISC, BLibISc, MCJ, MFC or BCJ (CBCS and non-CBCS) have been directed to appear for a re-examination that will be held soon.

A special fee of Rs 10,000 has to be paid for each backlog paper that has to be cleared, apart from the normal examination fee.

The last date for payment of the examination fee without a late fee and submission of the application form at the university’s examination branch is January 27.

The application form can also be submitted up to February 4 with a late fee of Rs 300.

Visit the website for more details.