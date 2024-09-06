Hyderabad: Ongoing work in parking bay at Secunderabad Rly Stn irks citizens

Hyderabad: Train travellers and people accompanying them are seemingly facing a harrowing parking situation at the Secunderabad Railway station amidst its ongoing renovation. A few citizens who went there recently also raised the issue with the railway authorities, and questioned why they need to pay parking fees especially if it is under renovation.

Sunder Nagesh, who had gone to Secunderabad Railway Station last week, also took up the matter on X. “I had gone to the Secunderabad railway station early in the morning. There is renovation work underway at the parking space outside platform number 10. When the area is under renovation, should the parking fee be charged?”, he asked.

Once people enter the area, now it takes them through a maze due to which it take longer to get tot he drop and pickup points. Despite security personnel trying to assist people, there is a rush and vehicles are parked in a haphazard manner.

“One of the policemen directed me towards a parking space, however I couldn’t find it. The official was brash and rude. It is not safe for people to drive at that place,” Nagesh told Siasat.com . He reiterated the safety issue at the under construction site.

The alternative parking space at the Secunderabad Railway station has been provided at platform number one. However quite a few people raised the issue of not finding space during early mornings.

The parking lot is crowded with cars which make a beeline to receive and drop passengers. This is coupled with barricades placed on both side and sheets covering the under construction area. The monsoon season and the water being used for the renovation purpose also affects passengers waiting for auto rickshaws and cabs at the Secunderabad Railway Station.

Ajit, who came to the station to see off a friend, said, “Despite this are being renovated , the authorities are charging money ranging from Rs 50- 300 depending on the time the vehicle is parked here. The issue gets further complicated when the police officials at the site go after people, asking them to move quickly.”

“Parking the auto at this site is a risk, since most people prefer cabs or are being picked up by family. Very few passengers opt for autos nowadays, which hampers my earning,” said an auto driver.

When contacted, a South Central Railway (SCR) official said, “Every care is being taken to avoid inconvenience to the passengers. Some restrictions have been in place for Station Upgradation works in progress. Once the upgradation work gets completed top class facilities will be available. Sorry for the inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.”