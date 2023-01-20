Hyderabad: Only 22% of students clear OU PhD entrance

Hyderabad: The PhD entrance exam held by Osmania University (OU) from December 1 to 3, 2022 saw just 22.66 percent (1,508 people) pass-outs.

OU vice-chancellor Prof D Ravinder announced the result of the exam on Thursday and added that it was conducted in the online Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 47 subjects after nine years.

A total of 9,776 candidates had registered for the exam while only 6,656 appeared to attempt it.

The highest number of qualified candidates, 92 percent, belong to the nutrition stream in science, followed by 66.67 percent in biomedical engineering, 62 percent in biotechnology and 60 percent in food technology.

Amongst the candidates who took the exam, 3,497 were men and 3,159 were women.

784 men (22.42 percent) and 724 women (22.92 percent) received qualifying marks.

Qualified candidates can download their rank cards from the official website of the university as they will not be sent to each individual by post, informed the VC.