Hyderabad: Orphans enjoy a day in Ramoji, thanks to Sulakshya Seva Samithi

Hyderabad: An NGO called Sulakshya Seva Samithi (SSS) took 50 orphans from the Oasis Orphanage in Warangal to the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday.

President of Sulakshya Seva Samithi, Santhosh Manduva has been fulfilling the wishes of many such orphans and underprivileged children for the last nine years.

His organisation conducts trips to Hyderabad tourist spots, followed by lunch, dinner and a DJ party.

The 50 orphans were taken to the iconic Ramoji Film City where they saw famous movie sets such as Eureka, Sahas, Bahubali, and the Carnival Parade.

According to Manduva, little gestures such as these occupy the biggest part of every child’s heart.

“Apart from carrying out various philanthropic activities for the last nine years, we have been taking out underprivileged children to heritage tours, amusement parks, restaurants and movies with an intention to gift them happiness and assure them that they are not at all abandoned by any means,” Manduva said.

One of the kids, who was super thrilled to witness the magic of Bahubali set to unfold in front of him said, “This Anna has been taking us out to different places and this visit definitely will remain as one of the most memorable moments we will cherish all our lives. We had an amazing time at RFC.”

Founder of Oasis Orphanage Oddiraj Chandraprakash thanked Sulakshya Seva Samithi for giving children a lifetime experience.