Hyderabad: Osman Nagar faces water logging problems after rains

Hyderabad: After heavy rains affected parts of the city, the residents of Barkas Nabil colony, dream city, and green city, Balapur areas face waterlogging problems.

Ahmed Qasadi, a resident of Barkas, speaking to Siasat.com said ” In every monsoon season we face the waterlogged problems in the area. The water overflows from Osman Nagar, Mallpur ka Talab, Balapur ka Talab, Kotamalli kunta near Balapur, CPNR, Green City, Waris colony, Metro four, and then comes to our area.”

“In 2020 after the flood comes into the city, we approached the AIMIM president, they informed us that they are forming Nala to prevent the waterlogging,” the resident added.

Another resident from the Waris colony said, “We are facing water-logged problems for almost three years. In this monsoon season, it has been three months since the water came into the houses. We are leaving here for 20 years, our kids getting sick and our house is in a bad condition because of rainfalls.”