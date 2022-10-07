Hyderabad: Osman Sagar, Himayat Sagar reach FTL; gates opened

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) opened gates of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar, on Friday, up to two feet, as the reservoirs reached Full tank Levels (FTL) following heavy rains in Hyderabad on Wednesday and Thursday.

Two gates of the Osman Sagar were opened after its maximum capacity measured at 1,790.00 feet and the outflow was measured at 476 cusecs to the 450 cusecs of inflow of water.

Meanwhile, at Himayat Sagar, the water level was measured at the Full Tank Level (FTL) of 1,763.50 feet following which two gates of the reservoir were opened. The inflow was measured at 1800 cusecs, with an outflow of 2060 cusecs. Three of the reservoir’s gates have been opened up to two feet.

Weather conditions in the city:

India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecasted that Hyderabad will witness rainfall on Thursday. Apart from it, it also forecasted that thundershowers at times intense spells are expected.

Issuing a yellow alert, yesterday, the weather department has forecasted that all seven zones of Hyderabad, Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally, will receive light to moderate rainfall.

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Hyderabad will continue to receive rainfall till October 8. The maximum and minimum temperature in the city is likely to be in the range of 29-31 and 20-22 degrees Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, a few places in the state are likely to record heavy rainfall for the next two days. The maximum temperature is likely to be in the range of 30-33 degrees Celsius.