Hyderabad: Osmania Medical College’s MBBS students protest

Hyderabad: The first-year MBBS students at Osmania Medical College protested on Friday claiming that irregularities were present in the way the Kaloji Narayan Rao University of Health Science (KNRUHS) conducted their supplemental exams.

Around 40 students from the medical school of Osmania Gandhi, TRR and Bhaskar staged a dharna against the irregularities.

“The questions on our extra exams were not in accordance with the guidelines of the National Medical Commission (NMC). MCQs worth 20 marks are required in the question paper by the rules. But there were long-form questions on the whole paper,” a student was quoted saying to The New IndianExpress (TNIE).

The students have made the decision to continue their protest until the institution assures them of re-examination or re-evaluation of earlier question papers would be held.