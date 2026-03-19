Hyderabad’s Osmania University College of Engineering sees protests

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Osmania University College of Engineering witnessed protests on Wednesday, March 18, over scholarships.

BRSV activists who staged the protest demanded immediate release of fee reimbursement and scholarship dues.

They not only raised slogans but also accused the government of neglecting the education sector. They further alleged that the government is delaying financial support to students.

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During the protest at Hyderabad’s Osmania University College of Engineering, the activists warned that they would lay siege to the State Assembly if the government fails to clear pending scholarship and fee reimbursement dues.

‘At least 20 per cent of the state budget must be allocated to education during the ongoing Assembly session’, BRSV State Secretary K Jangaiah demanded.

The protest saw participation of BRSV activists, including Kompelli Naresh, Srikanth Mudiraj, Nagendra Rao, Pawan Devansh, Vignesh, Sunitha, Bhavya Sri, and Maheshwari.