Hyderabad: Osmania University postpones exams scheduled for Sep 9

The exams which were scheduled for September 12 will be held as per the original schedule.

Published: 8th September 2022 3:09 pm IST
Hyderabad: In view of Ganesh immersion, Osmania University (OU) postponed all exams which were scheduled for Friday, September 9.

According to the press release, time table for the postponed exams will be uploaded soon on the official website of Osmania University (OU).

