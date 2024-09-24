Hyderabad: Osmania university releases TS SET 2024 answer key

Those who took the exam can check and download the answer key and raise any objections by September 26.

Hyderabad: Osmania University has released the answer key for the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET) 2024, which candidates can access on the official website, telanganaset.org

The TS SET exam was conducted from September 10 to 13, 2024, to assess candidates’ eligibility for the positions of Assistant Professor and Lecturer in universities and colleges across Telangana. According to the marking scheme, each question carries two marks. Candidates in the general category need to score at least 40%, while those in reserved categories must achieve a minimum of 35% to pass the exam.

How to raise objections for TS SET 2024 answer key

  1. Visit the official website: go to telanganaset.org.
  2. Access the answer key: Click on the TS SET 2024 answer key link on the homepage.
  3. Review the answer key: A new window will display the answer key in PDF format. Cross-check all answers carefully.
  4. Log in: Candidates must log in using their TS SET 2024 hall ticket number and date of birth.
  5. Select questions for objection: Choose the question for which you want to raise an objection, provide a reason, and upload any supporting documents.
  6. Submit objection fee: Pay the required fee and submit your objection.
  7. Acknowledge receipt: Download and print the acknowledgement form for future reference.

