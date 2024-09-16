TS LAWCET 2024 Round 2 counselling registration opens Sept 17

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) counselling for the 2024 academic year is set to enter its second round as registration opens tomorrow, Tuesday, September 17.

This phase is critical for candidates who missed the initial round or were unable to secure their preferred law college or course.

The registration process for Round 2 will be available until September 21. Following the registration period, the list of verified candidates will be displayed on September 22. Candidates will then have the opportunity to select their preferred colleges and courses through web options entry on September 23 and 24. An option to edit web choices will be provided on September 25.

The seat allotment result, which will determine the placement of candidates in their chosen institutions, is scheduled to be announced on September 30. Students who are allotted seats will need to report to their designated colleges and complete document verification between October 1 and October 4.

This round of counselling is particularly significant for those who did not participate in the first round or did not get their desired options. Candidates are advised to promptly complete their registration and remain attentive to all subsequent deadlines to secure their admissions.