Hyderabad, other Telangana districts to get Storm Water Master Plan

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday, August 7, approved the preparation of a Storm Water Master Plan for the Telangana Core Urban Region (TCUR) by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The government also extended the permission to invite proposals from eligible consultants/firms for undertaking the development of a geo-referenced database of the storm water drainage system, and for conducting hydraulic and hydrologic modelling and analysis of the SWB network.

Also Read Hyderabad: GHMC partners with Google to Launch GenAI pilot

The project involves collecting and validating all key water and land data, identifying where rainwater drains are wrongly connected to sewer lines, and creating a step-by-step plan to separate them through on-site inspections.

It also involves building hydrological-hydrodynamic models that simulate present and 2047 scenarios, and preparation of flood hazard maps, along with assessing flood risks and mapping Expected Annual Damages (EAD) by incorporating land use, socio-economic and climate change projections, among other things.

Telangana Core Urban Region (TCUR) is a crucial area encompassing the GHMC area and its surrounding urban and rural areas.

The Master Plan aims to develop a holistic understanding of TCUR’s hydrological systems, so as to provide a sustainable and efficient stormwater drainage system while mitigating urban flooding and ensuring the well-being of citizens.