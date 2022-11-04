Hyderabad: OU, BC Welfare dept to conduct ‘Scientifically Inspired Leadership’ program

Hyderabad: The Osmania University (OU) and the BC (Backward Caste) Welfare department will jointly conduct the Scientifically Inspired Leadership’ program on the OU campus.



The program is scheduled to begin on January 5 and end on January 12. One hundred students of Backward Classes Welfare Residential Schools in the state will be mentored by experts from the Lakshmi Mittal and Family South Asia Institute, Harvard University Massachusetts, US under this week-long program.

Also Read Hyderabad: Osmania University revamps PG courses

OU Registrar Prof. P Laxminarayana and BC Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society secretary Mallaiah Battu signed an agreement pertaining to the same on the OU campus, in the presence of OU Vice Chancellor Prof D Ravinder Vice-Chancellor.

