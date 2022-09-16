Hyderabad: OU offers MBA, MCA courses through distance education

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) has announced two-year MBA and MCA courses through distance education for the academic year 2022-23.

The admission to the courses will be offered on the basis of an entrance test scheduled on November 12. The online applications for the above mentioned courses will be available on the OU website between September 21 to October 15.

However, the applications will be accepted till October 22 with a late fee of Rs 500. Those who have qualified the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) 2022 may apply for the courses directly. For further information regarding the courses, one can check the website.