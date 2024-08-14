Hyderabad medical college alumni open 20 bed hospital for underprivileged

Hyderabad: City-based Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) in coordination with AMPI-USA, a charitable organisation owned by alumni of Hyderabad’s Osmania and Gandhi Medical Colleges, has set up a 20-bed facility in the Old City for the treatment of seasonal diseases, dedicated towards the underprivileged.

The organisation has also set up a five-bed casualty ward at a mosque in Shaheen Nagar. The 2,000-sq ft facility has been established on the mosque’s first floor.

AMPI has donated USD 100,000 and will sponsor the operational costs. The centre has an oxygen pipeline, para monitors, and defibrillators and will be running 24×7. It can even handle an acute myocardial infarction.

In a statement, HHF founder Mujtaba Askari said, “The centre has treated over 125 patients free of cost. It is around Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per day per bed for poor patients who are mostly daily wage earners and migrant workers.”

The centre was inaugurated by Dr Zainab Baig, secretary, Board of AMPI-USA and an alumnus of Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad.