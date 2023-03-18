Hyderabad: OU students demand overhaul of TSPSC, Rs 1 lakh compensation

Hyderabad: Tensions broke out near the main library building of Osmania University (OU) as hundreds of students protested demanding the overhaul of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) over the paper leakage row.

The rally was conducted from the library building to the Arts college. Various student parties and unemployed youth demanded an investigation by a sitting judge of the Telangana High Court as well as a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to each unemployed candidate of the TSPSC exams.

OU student Ramana shaved his head on the road to show his dissatisfaction with the cancellation of the Group 1 exam that was announced by the commission on Friday.

“The fact that the paper leakage gives one candidate undue advantage over another is in itself a violation of my fundamental rights,” said Pottepaka Sandeep, a Group 1 qualified candidate and Political Science research scholar.

He said that examinations conducted by state public commissions are prone to paper leakages due to the presence of political patronage.

Speaking to Siasat.com, state vice-president of Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU) Gaddam Shyam said that it is hard to believe the commission was not aware of the leak done by its own employee.

Holding the entire board responsible for the mishap, Shyam demanded the formation of a new commission.

The All India Students’ Federation (AISF) general secretary Nelli Satya spoke about the hardship a candidate goes through while preparing for the examinations.

“The government scrapped the Group 1 prelims exam conducted in December 2022 and conveniently decides to re-conduct in June. They are blissfully unaware of the mental stress a candidate goes through, the preparation time and months of hard work and dedication invested,” he said.

Urging the CM to respond to the whole fiasco, Satya said, “The government should compensate Rs 1 lakh to all unemployed candidates.”

On the topic of opposition BJP members meeting Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and complaining the state government’s negligence resulted in the paper leak, students feel they are taking undue advantage with the onset of Assembly elections later this year.

“The opposition parties approaching the Governor to take action would only open a window for the Centre to culminate it into a political issue. We believe this is a state issue and should be dealt with by the state government. This threatens the federal spirit of the nation,” said OU student Sandeep.

Background

The TSPSC conducted the examination on March 5 for 833 vacancies for the post of Assistant Engineer, Municipal Assistant Engineer, Technical Officer, and Junior Technical Officer in various engineering departments. A total of 55,000 candidates had written the exam.

However, the Commission suspected leakage of the question paper and lodged a complaint with the police.

On March 13, police arrested nine people including two employees of the TSPSC.

Following the arrest of the accused the Commission cancelled the exam and also postponed other exams scheduled to be held later this month.

Amid doubts that the accused may have leaked question papers of some other exams, the Commission on Friday decided to cancel three other exams including Group I Prelims.

Nearly 2.86 lakh aspirants of Group I posts appeared in the Group-I exam conducted on October 16, 2022.

Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday said that the four Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exams cancelled due to a paper leak will be re-held without fee as the students have already paid for the cancelled exams.

Speaking to the media at BRBK Bhavan on Saturday he said that the government will ensure that all the coaching material for the four exams will be uploaded online. He said that the government will strengthen the study circles across the state and keep the study rooms open round the clock through the day.

(With excerpts from IANS)