Hyderabad: OU students protest for scholarships, trained faculties

Hyderabad: It was chaos under the Masab Tank flyover on Wednesday afternoon as students of the University College of Science, Saifabad, staged a protest demanding scholarships, faculty recruitment and basic hostel facilities from the college authorities.

The university is a constituent college of Osmania University (OU).

Students of the University of Science, Saifabad, protesting under the Masab Tank Flyover on Wednesday (Photo: Veena Nair/Siasat.com)

As students shouted, “We Want Justice”, they were gheraoed by police officials who tried to whisk them away. However, the protestors did not budge from their place.

Siasat.com spoke to a protesting student who said that their scholarships were delayed.

“We are doing our postgraduation. Some students who have finished their studies and are eligible for fee reimbursement have still not gotten anything from the college authorities,” the student said.

Students also highlighted the unavailability of trained faculty and basic facilities such as hygienic food and water.

“The students are not benefitting from the faculty provided by the college. We demand trained faculty. Also, there are several days where we have gone without eating a single meal. The mess has no proper groceries, no good food and no water,” the student said.

“Students from various districts of Telangana come here in the hope of good education and hostel facilities. But the reality is far from different,” the student added.

The students alleged that though they have complained to the registrar as well we the Vice Chancellor many times in the past, no action has been taken so far.

They demanded that the Telangana government look into the troubles faced by the students in the college and allot fee reimbursement and recruit proper faculty members.

Soon after, the police successfully dispersed the protesting students and traffic was restored.