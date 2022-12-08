Hyderabad: OU to allow for PG alumni to clear backlogs

Hyderabad: Osmania University provided a one-time opportunity for PG candidates of CBCS 2010-2017 batches and non-CBCS 2010-2015 batches to clear their backlog papers in the first, second, third and fourth semesters on Thursday.

Backlog candidates who completed MA, MCom, MSc, MSW, MCom (IS), MLibISc, BLibISc, or MCJ coursework at the university, a constituent college, an affiliate institution, or a district PG college are covered by this provision.

According to the university’s one-time chance announcement, January 7, 2023, is the deadline for submitting exam forms and paying the examination fee at the exam branch of the university without incurring a late fee. The deadline for applications is January 17 with a late charge of Rs. 300.

The exam cost is Rs. 1,160 for up to two papers and Rs. 2,050 for all examinations. Candidates must also pay penalties of Rs. 10,000 per paper for the duration in addition to the exam price. Visit the university website at https://www.osmania.ac.in for additional information.