Hyderabad: OU to consider EWS quota in its admission process

Hyderabad: The Osmania University (OU) on Wednesday gave its assurance to the Telangana High Court that the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) reservation will be taken into consideration during its admissions session.

The promise came after a student named N Uma from Chintal in the Rangareddy district filed a petition against OU and its Directorate of Admissions for failing to implement the EWS reservations in the PhD entrance test in 2022 conducted by the university.

“Admission to the PhD course is subject to the norms and regulations of the state government’s reservation policies for the PhD entrance test in 2022,” says the OU’s information brochure.

The Telangana government had issued GOMs No.244 dated August 24, 2021, to implement EWS reservations in admissions to educational institutions and appointments to posts provided in favour of EWS citizens other than Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and the socially and educationally backward classes in the state.

The university however failed to oblige to this directive, the petitioner’s lawyer, Gadipally Malla Reddy claimed.

He further informed the court that the petitioner was denied a seat.

In response to the court’s inquiry, OU’s lawyer said the university would comply with the GO on EWS reservations.