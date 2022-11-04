Hyderabad: Over 20 from TSWRDC, TTWRDC bag jobs in MassMutual India

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies (TSWREIS & TTWREIS) have collaborated with MassMutual India to provide internships, placements, and skill development training programs for degree students of Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Degree colleges.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the parties in the presence of Minster, SCDD, Koppula Eeshwar, and Rahul Bojja, IAS, Principal Secretary, Scheduled Castes Development Department (SCDD), on Friday in Begumpet.

The MoU signed between the parties helped over 20 students from Telangana Social Welfare Residential Degree College (TSWRDC) and Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Degree Colleges (TTWRDC) bag jobs in MassMutual, India.

Speaking on the occasion, Koppula Eeshwar said that chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao sanctioned 45 residential degree colleges exclusively for marginalized women with a vision to encourage and help marginalized girls to take up higher studies and break the vicious cycle of poverty and interdependence.

“Telangana has become a role model state in India with more than 950 residential educational

institutions,” remarked Eeshwar.



He also commended the CEO of MassMutual for coming forward to collaborate with government institutions.



Secretary of TSWREI & TTWREI Societies, Ronald Rose expressed that TSWREI and

TTWREI Societies have been conducting data science camps and industrial exposure visits for

the meritorious students of women’s degree colleges with the objective of imparting essential skills to meet the demands of the industry.



He urged the students not to forget their family roots and uphold moral values, integrity, and ethics in life and the workplace.