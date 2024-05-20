Hyderabad: Over 25,000 visit Nehru Zoological Park on May 19

The zoo management attributed the increase in visitors to the pleasant weather and improved visitor facilities

Published: 20th May 2024 9:01 pm IST
Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad (File photo)

Hyderabad: As the scorching heat in Hyderabad has cooled down, more people have started thronging the Nehru Zoological Park. On Sunday, May 19, the zoo received more than 25,000 visitors.

Senior zoo officials told the media that people of all ages and from various backgrounds were seen enjoying the thrill of observing wild animals.

The zoo management attributed the increase in visitors to the pleasant weather and improved visitor facilities, such as rain/sun shelters, an elevated pathway around the animal enclosures, and other facilities. 

Managing such a large crowd was challenging, but officials ensured that no untoward incidents occurred. The zoo management opened additional booking counters and provided information about the online ticket booking system through its website and mobile app. Extra security was deployed and all staff members were positioned at key points to ensure smooth operations. 

A. Nagamani, deputy curator of Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, expressed his gratitude to all visitors for choosing the zoo as their Sunday trip.

Additionally, to educate visitors, a short film on wildlife conservation and breeding programmes was shown at the main entrance and various locations on the zoo premises.

