Hyderabad: Owaisi to ensure Modi doesn’t become PM again

Hyderabad: Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM chief and candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, expressed his openness to supporting a prime ministerial candidate other than Narendra Modi.

Owaisi said to ANI, “I cannot talk about ifs, buts, and possibilities. I had said during the elections that if there is a chance that someone else can become the PM instead of Modi, then we will support them.”

Reflecting on the 2024 election results, Owaisi said that the BJP should not even get this many seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha.

Also Read BRS openly supported BJP in several Telangana seats: Owaisi

“The atmosphere that was there in the country, according to that the BJP should not have got even these number of seats. If we had done the right work they would have just got 150 seats. We could have stopped the BJP from forming the government and even the public wanted this, but were unsuccessful. But, at least we cannot be blamed,” said Owaisi.

“One thing is clear there wasn’t any Muslim vote bank in the country and there never will be,” he added.

Addressing the BJP’s performance in Uttar Pradesh where, Owaisi said, “They thought they were invisible in UP but no one is invincible. Will PM Modi run the government with the help of crutches?”

According to the ECI trend and result in Uttar Pradesh, SP won 37 Parliamentary Constituencies, the BJP has won 33 constituencies while the Congress has won 6 seats.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi won the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency by a margin of 3,38,087 votes.

Owaisi got 6,61,981 votes, defeating BJP’s Madhavi Latha who received 3,23,894 votes.

Historic success for AIMIM

During a press conference, Owaisi expressed gratitude to the people for granting a “historic success” to his party.”I would like to thank the people as they have given success to Majlis for the fifth time. I would like to thank the people of Hyderabad, especially the youth, women, and first-time voters who have given a historic success to the AIMIM party,” Owaisi said.

This was the first time that the BJP had fielded a female candidate from the Hyderabad constituency.

In Telangana’s 17 Lok Sabha seats, the BJP has secured three seats and is leading in five. Congress has clinched two seats and is currently leading in six.

The BJP won 240 seats and 293 with its allies — 28 of them are contributions of Mr Kumar and Mr Naidu, who is also the Chief Minister-elect of Andhra Pradesh with a spectacular comeback under his belt. The INDIA bloc has 232 seats, 99 from Congress alone.