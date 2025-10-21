Hyderabad: Pahadi Shareef road turns dangerous due to deep potholes

Hyderabad: The road stretch from Shaheen Nagar to Pahadi Shareef in Hyderabad has become extremely dangerous as it is filled with large potholes, putting the lives of daily commuters at risk.

Residents complain that the condition of the road has worsened after the monsoon, with deep potholes making driving unsafe. “If proper repairs are not done soon, people are bound to fall and accidents may turn fatal,” said Asif Shareef, a resident of Wadi-e-Saleheen.

The road serves as a key route connecting Chandrayangutta and Old City areas to Hyderabad Airport, making it one of the busiest stretches. Mohammed Fayyaz, a taxi driver, said, “The damaged roads have increased travel time. Passengers often ask us to take alternate routes, which costs more and causes inconvenience.”

The affected stretch falls under the Jalpally Municipality, where the AIMIM holds majority control. Although government funds are regularly sanctioned for development, residents allege that the roadwork is either delayed or poorly executed, leaving the public to suffer daily.