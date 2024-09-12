Hyderabad: Pahelwan Ganesh Pandal celebrates 45 years in Begum Bazar

Hyderabad: The iconic Pahelwan Ganesh pandal in Begum Bazar, installed by three-time Andhra Kesari Pehelwan (wrestler) Santosh Yadav and his team, completed 45 years on Wednesday.

Wrestler Santosh’s Pehelwan Ganesh concept was started with an aim to inspire youngsters to take up country wrestling.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: Phelwan Ganesh pandal in Begum Bazar, installed by three-time Andhra Kesari Pahalwan Santosh and his team aims to inspire youngsters to take up wrestling pic.twitter.com/r12iT1PX49 — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2024

The pandal has been constructed at 26 feet and shows Pahelwan Ganesh holding Goddess Laxmi and Saraswati in his hands, attracting devotees from across the city.

After 10 days, the immersion procession is expected to draw a large number of youngsters, showcasing the pandal’s impact on promoting country wrestling.

Pahelwan Santosh’s concept of Pahelwan Ganesh pandal has inspired generations to take up country wrestling.

Santosh Yadav, while speaking to ANI, said that he is an organiser of Jai Sri Krishna Yadav Mandal and shared insights into the iconic Pehalwan Ganesh idol installation.

“For 45 years, the mandal has erected the majestic Pehalwan Ganesh idol, symbolising strength and inspiration for youth. Family members and local businessmen from the market participate in installing the idol,” said Yadav.

“Artisans Vicky and Vinnu Kalakar from Dhoolpet craft the idol over a month. The purpose behind Pahelwan Ganesh is to promote country wrestling among youth and to honour Balaram, Sri Krishna’s brother, who taught this traditional sport in Mahabharat and to discourage youth from harmful activities and channel their energy positively,” said the wrestler.

A devotee, Dithi, said, “I personally feel it’s a very good start up to keep Pahelwan Ganesh for 45 years. I personally feel this generation needs to have fitness that’s gives not only physical but also mental health, which is lacking in this generation. This Ganesh idol promotes it and I personally feel that may Lord Ganesh bless shower health lifestyle and I also believe if everyone participates in prayers, as well as their work and fitness, they can live a happy life.”

Oorja Mishra, another devotee, also spoke on the occasion and said, “I have come here since childhood. It shows the symbol of fitness both physically and mentally. I urge every girl to participate in immersion and it’s great to participate.”

Avish Yadav, Member of Mandal, said, “This Pahalwan Ganesh is organised in the name of Pahalwans. People come here and offer prayers. We can see many youth participating in the Akhada and maintaining their health. Nowadays, health is wealth. We have been organising Ganesh Idol for 4 decades. Youth from across the city come here.”