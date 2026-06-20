Hyderabad ‘Pakistani’ remark row: MBT demands action

Hyderabad: Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan on Friday, June 19, visited Janapriya Lakefront Apartments under the Jawahar Nagar police station limits and met a family that alleged it had been subjected to communal harassment by certain residents of the apartment complex.

The visit followed the circulation of a viral video on social media in which a Muslim youth was allegedly called a “Pakistani” and an “illegal” by some residents. Several social media users subsequently appealed to Amjed Ullah Khan to intervene and assist the family.

“Who are you to call me a Pakistani.. My grandfather served as a Subedar in the Indian Army”!!!



Kudos to the youngster who stood up strongly against a man who called him a Pakistani!



But when the boy says “I am an Indian”, there was more pain in his voice than pride. So… pic.twitter.com/6k6E2HmeSR — Revathi (@revathitweets) June 19, 2026

According to MBT, Khan spent nearly five hours tracing the family before meeting Mrs. Shaik Naseema at the apartment complex. During the interaction, Naseema alleged that she had faced harassment from the apartment owner and some members of the apartment society since moving into the rented flat.

Naseema said she lives in the apartment with her husband, while her two sons are employed in Delhi. She stated that a family friend, Prachee, had been staying with them temporarily after allegedly being asked to vacate her previous rented accommodation around Eid-ul-Adha.

Objections raised over pets

According to the family, objections were raised by some residents over the presence of Persian cats owned by Prachee. The cats were reportedly being kept outside the apartment because Naseema is allergic to cat fur. The family alleged that the issue was later used as a pretext to target and harass them.

Also Read Hyderabad man whose grandfather served in army called Pakistani

The family further claimed that Naseema’s nephew, Nadeem Ahmed, who had come to assist her during an illness and accompany her for medical treatment, also faced objections from certain members of the apartment society.

According to the family’s account, tensions escalated when a group of residents and the apartment owner gathered outside the flat, questioned the presence of visitors, and allegedly subjected them to verbal abuse and threats. The family also alleged that communal remarks were made during the confrontation.

In the viral video, Nadeem Ahmed is seen objecting to being called a “Pakistani” and asserts that his grandfather served the country as a Subedar in the Indian Army.

MBT’s Amjedullah Khan meets with family

After meeting the family, Amjed Ullah Khan expressed concern over what he described as the targeting of Indian citizens on religious grounds.

“Every Indian citizen, irrespective of religion, caste, or community, has the constitutional right to live with dignity and without fear. Branding an Indian Muslim as a ‘Pakistani’ is not only an insult to the individual concerned but also to the Constitution of India and the countless Muslims who have contributed to the nation,” he said.

Khan added that Hyderabad has long been known for its Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb and communal harmony, and said attempts to divide society along religious lines should be strongly condemned.

MBT seeks action

He said he had spoken to officials of the Jawahar Nagar police, including the Assistant Commissioner of Police and the Inspector of Police, and requested a fair inquiry into the incident. He urged the police to take appropriate action against those allegedly responsible for making communal remarks and harassing the family.

Khan also assured the family of legal and moral support from MBT and said the party would continue to monitor the case.