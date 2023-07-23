Hyderabad: Palm Civet cat found in Kishanbagh, locals panic

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed for some time at Kishanbagh on Saturday when local people found a Palm Civet cat (Asian palm civet) in a residential area.

The sight of the animal initially unknown to the local people spread rumors of a baby Panther moving into the locality. Crowds gathered to watch the creature even as panic-stricken women shut down the doors and windows of their houses.

On being informed the local corporator, Hussain Pasha along with Bahadurpura police reached the spot and spotted the creature in a building. The zoo authorities were informed about it.

A team of zoo officials reached the spot and identified the animal as Palm Civet or Toddy Civet (Asian palm civet). After efforts, the animal was caught and shifted to the Nehru Zoological Park.

Officials explained that the Civet cat is a nocturnal animal found in the outskirts of the city, particularly around Himayatsagar, Osmansagar, Musi River Bed, Narsigi, Hayathnagar, Ibrahimpatnam, Shamshabad etc.

A couple of years ago, a Civet cat was found in the Golconda area of the city. It was captured and shifted to Zoo Park by the officials.

Interestingly, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam is actively involved in breeding these rare Civets, and they even have a special service called “Punugu ginneseva” organized for Swami every week. The oil collected from Punugupilli is reported to be used for the idol of Srivari.