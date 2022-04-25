Hyderabad: Parking spaces around Charminar increased in view of Ramzan

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police asked the shoppers to utilize the parking spaces identified for Ramzan around Charminar round the clock.

The public can park the vehicles at Charminar bus station (old) ground, Pension Office at Khilwat Road, Mufeedul Anam School at Alijah Kotla, Quli Qutb Shah Stadium, and Charminar Unani Hospital.

ACP Traffic (Charminar) Srinivas Reddy told Siasat.com that huge crowds are witnessed at the markets around Charminar till late at night. To facilitate the visitors, parking has been arranged at the above places free of cost.

According to the traffic police officials, the traffic at the Charminar and Madina building surroundings increase by around fourfold during the month of Ramzan. To regulate the traffic policemen and cranes from other traffic police stations in the city are drafted for the duty.

The help of the law and order police and City Armed Reserve constables is taken too. Around 200 more policemen were deputed to the Charminar, Mirchowk, and Bahadurpura traffic police stations for traffic management.

“In the last one week of Ramzan month, vehicular traffic increases drastically. So throughout the night, the traffic policemen are on the job to regulate the traffic,” the official added.

Those coming from Afzalgunj can park their vehicle at Quli Qutb Shah Stadium, from Falaknuma or Bahadurpura at Charminar Bus Station or Old Pension Payment office at Khilwat, from Chaderghat can park at Mufeed ul Anam school or Charminar Unani Hospital.