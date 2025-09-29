Hyderabad passenger booked for smoking on IndiGo flight

He had secretly carried cigarettes and a lighter onto the aircraft.

Published: 29th September 2025
IndiGo
Hyderabad: A passenger was booked for allegedly smoking on board an IndiGo flight at the Hyderabad Airport on Sunday.

According to airport officials, S Gangaram, a Hyderabad resident returning from Dubai on flight 6E-1466, secretly carried cigarettes and a lighter onto the aircraft. Despite the DGCA ban on smoking in flights, he reportedly smoked a cigarette in the lavatory.

Flight staff noticed smoke outside the lavatory, checked his belongings, and seized the cigarettes and lighter.

A case has been registered against him at RGIA police station. “No arrests have been made so far. An inquiry is underway,” an official said.

