Hyderabad: Passengers injured after Charminar Express derails

Hyderabad: Some passengers sustained minor injuries as the Charminar Express train derailed on the platform at Nampally railway station, Hyderabad today.

The incident occurred when the train bound for Chennai slipped off the track while halting at the railway station platform. It also hit the sidewall.

After the incident, two bogies of the Chennai Express were reportedly derailed at the station in Hyderabad.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported; however, a few passengers sustained minor injuries.