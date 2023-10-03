Hyderabad: Passing out parade for 2nd batch of Agniveers held

The historic event saw more than 2700 Agniveers getting absorbed in the Regiment of Artillery.

Hyderabad: Passing out parade for 2nd batch of Agniveers held
Passing out parade for 2nd batch of Agniveers held

Hyderabad: The passing out ceremony for the second batch of Agniveers took place at the Artillery Centre in Hyderabad on Tuesday, October 3.

The parade was reviewed by the general officer commanding the Telangana and Andhra sub-area, Major General Rakesh Manocha.

The historic event was unique wherein more than 2700 Agniveers were absorbed in the Regiment of Artillery. The batch was the largest to be trained at any Regimental Centre.

The Agniveers, post-completion of their 31 weeks of physically gruelling and mentally demanding training, will now be joining their respective Artillery Regiments.

The Parade along with the parents was attended by various military and civilian dignitaries. The reviewing officer in his address to the Agniveers conveyed that the officers are contributing significantly towards the betterment of the Indian Army.

The sense of discipline and camaraderie inculcated in them during their training will help them to serve the Army in a better way, and also facilitate them to have a bright future.

