Hyderabad: PD act imposed on habitual offender for peddling drugs

Hyderabad: A habitual drug peddler and robber was detained by the Kharkhana police on Thursday.

The accused identified as Mohammed Ahmed Pasha (26), was a resident of Hasthmatpeth, Secunderabad. The officials seized ganja, hash oil, knives, gold ornaments, watches, and Rs. 5,000 in cash, along with ten mobile phones, one 32 inches TV and a bike.

The officials also seized his properties which amount to Rs 3 lakhs and filed seven cases against him.

According to a press release, the accused stole gold and silver ornaments, and other valuables by breaking into houses and temples in the wee hours of the night.

The accused is a habitual burglar who was previously involved in 19 burglary cases in Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad commissionarate limits. In 2018, Preventetive Detention (PD) Act was imposed on the accused by Bowenpally Police Station.

He was finally released in 2021 from Chanchalguda Jail and has been detained once again.