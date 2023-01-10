Hyderabad performs poor in Citizen Perception Survey

Hyderabad: Hyderabad did not perform well in the Citizen Perception Survey conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. In the survey, the city ranked 19.

The survey takes citizens’ perceptions of the quality of life in their cities. It is a part of the Ease of Living index.

Even in Telangana, Hyderabad ranked third in the survey. Warangal and Karimnagar districts rank first and second in the state.

Reasons for Hyderabad’s low Performance in Citizen Perception Survey

Lack of awareness among the citizens in Hyderabad is one of the major reasons behind Hyderabad’s performance in the survey. It is evident from the fact that only 24, 013 persons participated in the survey whereas, Warangal and Karimnagar had over 96000 and 79000 participants respectively.

Though efforts were taken to promote the details of the survey that records citizens’ views on services made available by the government, Hyderabad’s rank dropped due to a lack of citizens’ interest.

No district from Telangana in top 10

Neither Hyderabad nor any other districts from Telangana were able to grab a spot in the list of top 10 cities as per the Citizen Perception Survey.

The list is topped by Thane, Maharashtra. Bengaluru which is the IT hub of India was able to grab the second spot in the list.

In the list, there are three cities from Andhra Pradesh. They are Guntur, Vijayawada and Vishakhapatnam.

Mumbai which is considered the financial capital of the country is ranked seventh in the list.

Following is the list of top 10 cities as per the survey.