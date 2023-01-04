Hyderabad: Work in full swing for Zoo Park to Aramghar flyover

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is going to get another flyover that will ease traffic flow from Zoo Park to Aramghar. The work at Zoo Park-Aramghar flyover is in full swing with an aim to complete its construction by March 2023.

The flyover which is a part of the strategic road development plan (SRDP) is being built at an estimated cost of Rs. 636.80 crores. It is being raised on 119 pillars and will cover a distance of 4.08 kilometers.

Hyderabad Zoo Park to Aramghar is second largest flyover

After completion of construction, it will be the second longest flyover in Hyderabad after PV Narasimha Rao Expressway that connects Mehdipatnam and Hyderabad Airport.

With the inauguration of the six-lane flyover, the flow of traffic from Zoo Park, old city to Hyderabad Airport, Mahboobnagar, Kurnool, Anantapur, and Bengaluru will become smooth.

Last year after inspecting the construction of the flyover, chief secretary Somesh Kumar instructed the officials to complete the construction by March 2023.

As there are only three months left for the target set by the chief secretary, the authorities speed up the construction of the flyover.

Also Read Hyderabad: Kothaguda flyover to be inaugurated today

Kothaguda flyover inaugurated recently

Recently, Telangana State Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao inaugurated the Kothaguda multi-level flyover at Botanical Garden Junction in Hyderabad.

Earlier, KTR inaugurated the Shilpa Layout flyover. Both flyovers eased the traffic flow in the city.

In recent months, many flyovers were inaugurated in Hyderabad. Some of them are as follows