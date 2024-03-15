Hyderabad: Oil godown near petrol bunk catches fire at Tolichowki

Hyderabad: Massive blaze erupted at Yousuf Tekri, Towlichowki, after the oil stored in a godown caught fire on Friday evening, causing huge property loss. No casualties have been reported so far.

As many as seven fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames, and the firefighting operation continues till the last reports were received.

The fire started about 9 pm at the godown located in middle of business establishments and houses.

The GHMC DRF team and police are assisting the fire department in controlling the blaze. People residing in nearby houses, perplexed by the incident, have been asked to evacuate temporarily.

The cause of fire was not immediately known.



(More details awaited)