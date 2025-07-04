Hyderabad pharma students denied exam access despite ePASS scholarship eligibility

Hyderabad: Students of Nizam Institute of Pharmacy, located in Erramanzil, Hyderabad, allege the management is threatening them to pay fees for the final year, despite being eligible for the Telangana ePASS scholarships. They were unable to register for annual examinations before the July 2 deadline.

The college is affiliated with the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU).

What is Telangana ePASS?

The Telangana ePASS (Electronic Payment and Application System of Scholarships) is an online portal under the social welfare department. It offers pre‑metric, post‑metric, and overseas scholarships to students from SC (Scheduled Class), ST (Scheduled Tribe), BC (Backward Class), EBC (Economically Backward Class), minority, and differently-abled communities, helping them pursue education at various levels, from school to PhD, based on eligibility criteria. One of the main conditions to apply the student should be a permanent resident of the state.

Final year students fear uncertain future

Speaking to Siasat.com, Sabir Ali*, now a final year B Pharm student, said he had received Rs 55,000 under the Telangana ePASS scholarships during his first year.

“The college is adamant that I pay the fee. I was not allowed to register for my annual exams. The last date of registering was on July 2,” a dismayed Ali said.

Mohammed Atif*, another final-year student, is anxious over losing an academic year in the process, which could impact his future. He alleged that the same issue arose for his seniors but the college authorities allowed them to write the exams.

“The authorities claim that their funds are exhausted. But our certificates are with them. If we are allowed to sit for our annual exams, and in future we get a job, then we assure them to pay the fee in instalments with our salaries,” Atif said.

Another student, Mohammed Ali* said, “We are very close to graduating. Not letting us register for the exam is uncalled for.. This could be detrimental to our future,” he said.

Also Read Colleges ask students to pay lakhs in fee as Telangana stalls on fee reimbursement

“We have tried to explain to the management several times that they could hold our certificate until the fee is paid after we pass out. However, they refused to budge saying that the students can’t be traced after the exams,” said another student, Sajid.*

Javed Siddiqui*, a student, alleged that the college authorities have threatened to deduct marks if they fail to pay the fees. “Teachers are deliberately failing us by marking 12 or 13 out of the total 50. This is not the first time they have done this,” Siddiqui said.

Siasat.com has learnt that those who ‘failed to pay the fees’ will have to incur a fine of Rs 100 until July 9. After that, the fine will increase to Rs 1,000 and can rise up to Rs 10,000 if left unpaid till July 22.

The annual examinations begin on July 23.

Students sought AIMIM’s help

On July 1, the students approached and submitted representations to the All India Majlis-e-Itthadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leaders seeking their intervention. “We sought help from leaders Majid Hussain, Jaffar Hussain, Meraj and MLC Mirza Rehmath Baig.”

“MLC Baig even issued a letter urging the management to allow the registration,” the students said.

In a letter accessed by Siasat.com, MLC Baig appealed to the management to consider the students’ issue, enrolled under the convener quota. “Many come from economically weaker sections of society. These students often face challenges due to delayed ePASS scholarships. I request you to please consider their case and let them register for their final exams and complete their studies from your institution,” read the letter.

Pharma college distances itself from fee row

When contacted, neither the principal nor the vice principal of Nizam Institute of Pharmacy responded. However, in an audio clip accessed by Siasat.com, the college chairman, Mohammed Ilyas, is heard telling students, “I can’t help you. You need to speak to the principal. We’re asking you to pay the tuition fee. Should I shut down the college if you can’t pay?”

Ilyas said that while Pharm D students have paid their fees, others are being asked to do the same because the college needs funds to pay staff salaries. “We’re not asking for the full course fee right now, just the tuition,” he said.

He dismissed students’ requests to pay the fee in instalments after completing the course. “No, that’s not possible. Will you pay the teachers’ salaries?” he asked.

(*Names of the students are changed to protect their identity)



