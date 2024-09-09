Hyderabad: Phone tapping accused Bhujangarao booked for forgery

Hyderabad: Suspended assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Bhujanga Rao who is an accused in the phone tapping case has been booked in a cheating case for forgery to illegally usurp 340-acre land.

The economic offences wing of Cyberabad police has filed a case against Bhujanaga Rao following accusations of his involvement in aiding several individuals in the fabrication of documents related to a 340-acre property in Kukatpally.

The complaint was lodged by Mir Abbas Ali Khan, son of Nawab Mir Hashim Ali Khan, who accused individuals, including SS Moinuddin, Srinivas Rao of Prime Properties, and Chalamalasetty Anil, managing director of Greenko Company, of forging documents to usurp his father’s land.

The complainant alleged that the accused conspired to fabricate documents by forging his deceased father’s signatures and impersonating him in an attempt to illegally acquire the 340 acres of land located in survey number 1007 in Kukatpally.

Also Read Hyderabad: ASP Bhujanga Rao gets bail in phone tapping case

The land had been passed down to the complainant’s father, Nawab Mir Hashim Ali Khan, from his grandfather, Nawab Rayees Yar Jung, through a registered sale deed in 1952. Following the death of Nawab Rayees Yar Jung in 1960, the complainant’s father recovered possession of the land through legal action.

Abbas Ali Khan said Moinuddin, Yaseen Shakir, and others exploited his father’s financial difficulties and lack of legal knowledge to form a fictitious partnership firm — Prime Properties. They allegedly fabricated documents, forged signatures, and committed other fraudulent acts to claim the land.

According to the complaint, ASP Bhujanaga Rao threatened the complainant’s father, pressuring him to withdraw from the criminal case by accepting that he was an imposter.

On one occasion, the ACP allegedly instructed an investigating officer to arrest the complainant’s father on false charges, forcing him to flee the police station to avoid arrest.

As the investigation progressed, Chalamalasetty Anil, managing director of Greenko company, reportedly joined the conspiracy, offering financial support to Srinivas Rao and the other accused. Abbas Ali Khan further alleged that goons, allegedly sent by the accused, kidnapped and tortured both him and his father, forcing them to sign blank papers and legal documents under duress.