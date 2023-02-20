Hyderabad: Photographer arrested for possession of weapons

Hyderabad: One person was arrested for possessing a country-made pistol and two empty magazines by the Central Zone Task Force team here on Monday.

According to the police statement, the accused – Prajwal Hemraj Bante – a resident of Nagpur, Maharashtra is a professional photographer.

Bante had come to Hyderabad in 2017 and established his photo studio ‘One Studio; at Banjara Hills last year.

Police said recently, Bante was robbed and stabbed by unknown people in his native town. “Out of fear, Bante purchased a country-made pistol .32 Bore with two live rounds and two empty magazines for Rs. 63,000/- from a person named Ganesh Janmojay Kute, who is also a resident of Nagpur,” the police said.

Bante was traveling from Nagpur to Hyderabad in possession of the weapons without a valid license when he was arrested. He has been handed over to the Panjagutta police station.